Lok Sabha polls: UDF announces seat-sharing ratio; 16 for Congress, 2 for IUML

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 28, 2024 11:19 AM IST Updated: February 28, 2024 11:30 AM IST
VD Satheesan, Sudhakaran. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front (UDF) announced the final seat sharing ratio for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. While Congress will contest in 16 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will contest in two seats. Kerala Congress and RSP (B) will contest in one seat each.

The Congress party has decided to offer a Rajya Seat to the IUML instead of a third seat in the Lok Sabha Elections. "The next Rajya Sabha seat will be allotted to Muslim League," Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said. He added that the decision was taken after consultation with the national leadership.

A screening committee will be summoned for finalising the list of candidates. Once the list is approved by the Central Election Committee, it will be announced, Satheesan said.

