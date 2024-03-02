Viral Hepatitis takes a third life in Malappuram

Malappuram: A third person died of Viral Hepatitis in the panchayats of Pothukallu and Edakkara near Nilambur in the Malappuram district on Saturday. More than 50 cases of the infection were reported from the region the same day.

A 37-year-old man died due to Viral Hepatitis in the Pothukallu panchayat on Saturday. Earlier, men aged 47 and 60 had died of the disease. According to the district administration, 232 cases have been reported from the region to date.

“We will intensify prevention programmes in the region with the support of health workers, local bodies, Kudumbashree and and the police. The wells in the region will be chlorinated in the coming days. A control cell has been opened in Pothukallu family health centre for managing the preventive measures,” District Collector V R Vinod said.

Those with symptoms have been advised by the Health Department to consult a doctor. The district administration has closed the bakery, from where the infection reportedly spread. “We have given direction to the food safety department to ensure hotels and bakeries use clean water to prepare juices. Purified water will be supplied in the areas facing water scarcity. We have given direction to the tribal department to take steps to prevent the spread of disease in the tribal region,” the collector said.