TVM woman set on fire by man, dies in hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old woman who was set on fire by her male friend succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning. She had suffered over 90 per cent burns in the attack, police said. The deceased is Saritha, a native of Powdikonam here.



Accused Binu also suffered 60 to 70 per cent burns in the incident. He is currently recovering at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, an officer of the Pothencode police station said.

Police said the man was the victim's friend. On Monday night, he went to the woman's house and asked her to come out. An argument ensued, and amid the quarrel, the man poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, the officer said.

When the fire spread to his body, the man jumped into a nearby well from where he was rescued by fire and rescue personnel. Both the victim and the accused were taken to the hospital, but the woman succumbed.

A police officer said that initially the case was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by fire) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC, but since the woman has died, section 302 (murder) would be added after inquest proceedings are over. The reason for the incident is not yet known, police said, adding that the victim was a widow living with her daughter and mother. Saritha was employed in the same school where Binu's children are studying.

(With PTI inputs)

