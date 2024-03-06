Kakkayam up in arms, villagers say Collector sat on gaur 'kill' request for a day

Kozhikode: The villagers of Kakkayam in Kozhikode are up in arms. They say 70-year-old farmer Palatt Abraham, who was gored to death by a gaur on Tuesday while working on a farm land, is a victim of apathy. They allege the District Collector and authorities failed to act on a complaint filed by the grama panchayat.

People of Kakkayam spotted a gaur in the village that falls under the Koorachundu Panchayat, around 7 pm on Sunday. Even though a local holiday was declared for schools on Monday, students in class 10 had to step out for the SSLC exams. Poly Karakkada, president of the panchayat, claims to have alerted the district collector about the dangerous situation in the region, on Monday.

The request was to issue an order to kill the animal, but “they were not ready for a proper action”, says advocate Sumin S Nedungadan, who spoke at a protest meeting in Koorachundu Tuesday evening. “There are provisions in the CRPC (132-F) allowing district authorities to issue orders to kill a wild animal which poses a threat to human life. In such situations, the Chief WildLife Warden can also order to kill or tranquilise the gaur,” Nedungadan said.

According to the villagers, instead of tranquilising the animal, the personnel of the Forest Department chased it into the woods, bordering residential areas.

A copy of the letter sent to Kozhikode District Collector by Poly Karakkada, president of Koorachundu grama panchayat. Photo: Special arrangement

“They didn't (the forest officials) alert the people of the area to where the animal was driven,” said villager Sunil Thomas, a representative of Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA). “The gaur was chased toward an island (Heart Island) near Kakkayam Reservoir. There are residences and quarters of KSEB staff in the neighbourhood.”

It is unsure if the same gaur had attacked Abraham, but he wasn't expecting a threat to his life when he went to the farm on Tuesday. Abraham who lives near the Kakkayam Town was in the farm to collect coconuts; a sac of coconuts was found on the site where he was killed.

Living in fear

According to the people of Kakkayam, besides gaurs, wild boars and monkey too make lives difficult by launching attacks and destroying crops.

People stage a sit-in before the Forest Office in Kakkayam on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement

Kakkayam is surrounded by forest, including the uninhabitated areas owned by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) as part of the Kakkayam Hydel Power Project. The Kariyathumpara and the Kakkayam Eco-tourism Centre are close by. A family from Edappally in Kochi was attacked by a gaur at the Eco-tourism Centre a few months ago. A woman was injured and entry to the Centre had been suspended temporarily.

All-party protest in Kakkayam

The agitated public, led by members of all political parties in the region, marched to the Forest Office at Kakkayam. Members of KCYM of the Thamarassery Diocese organised a protest meeting in Kakkayam, where the LDF and UDF observed a hartal on the day.

Congress workers had protested in front of the Casualty in the Government Medical College in Kozhikode blocking attempt to shift the body of Abraham to a mortuary.

“A shoot at site order should be issued to kill the gaur and a compensation of Rs 50 Lakhs should be given to the deceased farmer's family,” said District Congress Committee President advocate K Praveen Kumar. Youth Congress activists marched to the Deputy Ranger's office in Kakkayam in the evening.

Abraham's mortal remains will be handed over the the family on Wednesday after autopsy. He leaves wife Theyyamma and sons Jobish, and Jomon and a daughter Josna.

Fire & Rescue personnel watch as the Heart Island near Kakkayam burns Tuesday night. Photo: Special arrangement

Fire in Heart Island

While protesters filled Kakkayam, a major fire erupted at Heart Island, where the gaur was reportedly chased to by the Forest Department on Monday. Heart Island is a tourist spot close to the Thonikkadavu near the Kakkayam Dam and the Eco Tourism Centre. Units from Perambra Fire & Rescue are attempting to douse the fire.