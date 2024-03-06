3 migrant workers killed in landslide at Piravom construction site

Kochi: Three migrant workers died in a landslide at a construction site in Piravom’s Peppathy.

The incident happened at 4 pm on Wednesday while soil was being evacuated for building construction.



Police and fire brigade responded promptly and the bodies were recovered.

Kerala's General Education and Labour Minister, V Sivankutty, ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The probe is set to be conducted by the District Labour Officer, and the Minister has also requested a detailed report from the District Collector.

As said by fire force officials, appropriate safety measures were not in place at the site to protect the labourers involved in the construction activities.