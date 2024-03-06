Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

3 migrant workers killed in landslide at Piravom construction site

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 06, 2024 08:48 PM IST
The incident happened at 4 pm on Wednesday while soil was being evacuated for building construction. Representational image.
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: Three migrant workers died in a landslide at a construction site in Piravom’s Peppathy.
The incident happened at 4 pm on Wednesday while soil was being evacuated for building construction.

Police and fire brigade responded promptly and the bodies were recovered.

Kerala's General Education and Labour Minister, V Sivankutty, ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The probe is set to be conducted by the District Labour Officer, and the Minister has also requested a detailed report from the District Collector.

RELATED ARTICLES

As said by fire force officials, appropriate safety measures were not in place at the site to protect the labourers involved in the construction activities.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE