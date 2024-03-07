Three from a family found dead in Thrissur

Thrissur: Three members of a family, including a nine-year-old special boy, were found dead inside their house at Ambalamkavu, about 10 km west of Thrissur town on Thursday morning.

According to locals, Sumesh Madassery (38) and his wife Sangeetha (33) were found hanging, while their son Harin (nine) was found lying dead on the floor.



“Sumesh, who works in Abu Dhabi as a supervisor in a construction company, had built a new house some four months back. Although the housewarming was done, Sangeetha and Harin were staying with Sumesh's parents at their ancestral home, since Harin was not well. Sumesh came from the Gulf last week. On Wednesday night, the trio went to their new house to sleep. In the morning, when Sumesh’s father Sivasankaran tried to contact them over the phone, there was no response,” said Sreeshma Abhilash, Ambalamkavu ward member of Adat grama panchayat.

Soon, Sivasankaran rushed to the spot and opened the front door with neighbours' support. They found the bodies and informed the police.

“It is understood that the couple were depressed due to Harin's condition. The family did not face any other issue,” said a senior officer from the Peramangalam police station. The bodies would handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, said police.

Sumesh was very active on social media even on Wednesday and he uploaded the latest photos of his new home on Facebook hours before he took the final step.