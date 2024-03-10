Idukki: In the mysterious double murder case at Kattappana here, the probe team has been searching the house at Kanchiyar for evidence collection. Manorama News reported that police recovered a hammer that was used by the accused Nitheesh for murdering Vijayan (57) from the house at Kakkattukada here. The probe team is yet to confirm whether this hammer was used for the crime. Apart from Nitheesh, Vijayan's son Vishnu and son Suma are also booked in the murder case.



As per reports, police have been digging the floor of a room inside this rented house to exhume the remains of the elderly man. Police surgeon also reached the crime scene. In his statement to police during the interrogation on Saturday, Nitheesh confessed that he killed Vijayan with a hammer and buried his body inside their rented house.

Nitheesh, a priest by profession reportedly controlled Vijayan and his family. He convinced the family that Vijayan's daughter who has a disability on his hand possessed some supernatural powers and directed them to cut their contact with the society. As directed by Nitheesh, the family used to shift houses one after after falling prey to superstitious beliefs.

Talking to Manorama News, a Panchayat member pointed out that police recovered evidence of some tantric rituals at the house. As per the police FIR, Nitheesh and Vijayan killed the newborn child of Vijayan's daughter to save the family's honour. It is learnt that the family buried the child's body at a cowshed in their old house at Kattappana Sagara junction. Police will reach the spot to confirm this.

Meanwhile, Vijayan's neighbours claimed that they didn't know about the two women inside the house. Police reportedly found Vijayan's wife and daughter inside the house when they reached there as part of a probe into a theft case in which Vishnu and Nitheesh were arrested.