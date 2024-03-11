Malayalam
Kerala govt to disburse a month's welfare pension on Mar 15

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 11, 2024 07:34 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday approved the disbursal of a month's welfare pension, leaving arrears of six months pending. According to government sources, the pension will be distributed on Friday (March 15). The state government requires Rs 900 crore to clear the pension dues of one month.

In a meeting of the Left Democratic Front to review its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the CPI said the non-payment of welfare pension would become a setback for them during campaigning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said measures would be taken to clear the arrears as soon as possible and that there was no need to worry.

