Clash at Kerala University fest: Case against SFI, KSU activists

Police have registered cases against Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists for the clash during the Kerala University Union Youth Festival on Sunday.

While two cases were registered against SFI, one was filed against SFI and its activists were added to list of accused.



The Kerala University fest witnessed a protest by KSU members who marched to the main venue of the festival alleging assault by SFI activists. Meanwhile, SFI leaders denied the allegations. Some participants also raised allegations against the KSU saying the protest have delayed their programmes.

The university youth festival has been marred by controversy after a case was registered against a judge and two trainers of Margamkali competition, for their alleged involvement in bribery for manipulating the results.

Police had on Saturday registered a case and arrested Shaji, a judge of the competition and two trainers, Jomet and Sooraj over the allegations. The university officials later suspended the Margamkali competition and said it will be held at a later date.

The festival was in news after the Kerala University Vice-Chancellor on March 4, barred the students' union from using the name 'Intifada' for the youth festival, citing its association with the Palestinian uprisings against Israel, and said the festival platform cannot be used to propagate any type of ideologies. The festival began on March 7 and will conclude on March 11.