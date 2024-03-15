FM assures beneficiaries will get Rs 4800 as welfare pension arrears before Vishu

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will resume distribution of the welfare pensions soon, said Finance Minister K N Balagopal here on Friday. He added that beneficiaries of social security and welfare pensions in Kerala will receive three instalments of the pension arrears before Vishu (April14).

On Monday, the government approved the disbursal of a month's welfare pension, leaving arrears of six months pending. The government had planned to distribute this instalment today (March 15). The state government requires Rs 900 crore to clear the pension dues of one month.



With this, beneficiaries will receive Rs 4800 during the Vishu, Easter and Ramadan season.

Among the 62 lakh beneficiaries, all those who completed the mustering process will receive the pension. The finance minister said that his department had already taken action to distribute pensions on time as declared in the budget.

At the same time, the LDF government ramped up efforts to distribute the pension arrears after the CPI observed that disruption in pension distribution would affect the front in the upcoming LS polls.

Around 60 lakh people have been receiving Rs 1,600 each as monthly social security and welfare pensions in the state. Due to the severe funds crunch, the pension distribution came to a halt in May. In August, the government paid the pension for May and June ahead of Onam. Ahead of Christmas, the government distributed the pension arrear for the month of July.