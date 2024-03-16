Kozhikode: Police have initiated a detailed probe into the death of a woman who was found dead in a canal under mysterious circumstances at Perambra here on March 12. The probe team suspect that Anu (26) was murdered by the person who decamped with her jewellery.



Anu who was at her house went missing while returning to her husband's house on March 11. Some of the natives told police that Anu was seen riding a pillion on an unidentified man's bike. The woman's partially naked body was found in a canal at Kottur in Perambra the next day morning. Police rubbished the chances of drowning as the water level in the canal was only knee-deep. As the woman's jewellery was missing, police suspect that she was murdered by a thief.

Police have initiated a search to trace the red bike and the man behind its wheels on Monday.