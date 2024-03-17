Now, LED boards on forest fringe roads warn of elephant raids

“Be watchful. Elephants cross the road here. Slow down your vehicles!” warn LED boards along the forest fringe roads across the Ranni and Konni forest divisions of Pathanamthitta district these days. The Kerala Forest has put up these display boards after incidents of wild elephants straying into human habitats in search of food and water due to 'unusual' humid conditions increased this summer.



With water bodies inside the Sabarimala forests mostly drying up, elephant herds are now regularly straying out to the rivers that flow by where people live. The hot, dry summer has turned a wide area across the region into dry land, denying the wild animals access to adequate food, experts say.

Taking serious note of the development, the forest department has initiated steps to warn the public of the need to exercise caution while travelling along the forest roads, especially at night. “The Thannithodu-Mundonmuzhy Road, for instance, has become a hot spot of elephant crossing as they move to access water from the Kallar River. There have been several instances of passers-by encountering elephants and provoking them by attempting to capture selfies," said Ranni divisional forest officer Jayakumar Sharma.

The LED board, according to the officer, intends to warn people of the dangers of encountering jumbos and make them aware of the need to keep a safe distance. The forest department has also intensified patrolling along the forest routes, especially during the night, to ensure travellers' safety.

"Fatal encounters with elephants during summer can be easily reduced if locals are cautioned and certain steps are taken. Repeated fatalities can lead to panic reactions and animosity towards elephants. Irate crowds may also turn violent against the elephants as well as department staff, and resort to public agitation," pointed out another senior official, referring to the recent episodes in Wayanad and Idukki.

The department, meanwhile, has completed the construction of solar fencing for 14 km along the Konni forest division. These fences have been set up in association with the Forest Protection Committee at locations such as Manpilavu, Mekkanam, Villonnippara, and Koothadimon, etc.

Considering that solar fencing may not be an effective option, the forest department, however, has kept its focus on keeping these elephants within the forest by ensuring their access to food and water.

"As part of this, measures have been taken to de-silt the check dams at locations such as Elavungal, Njallur, and Kummallur. This summer is expected to be unusually hot and sultry. However, we expect summer rains. The plan is to store maximum water in the check dams for the wildlife," said another officer.