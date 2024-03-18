A masked man attempted to rob an SBI ATM at Valakom in Muvattupuzha in the wee hours of Monday.

From the CCTV footage of the incident, a person in a black outfit is seen attempting to pry open the ATM with an iron bar. According to reports, the robber failed to take out the cash and fled. The windows of the SBI branch nearby were also found smashed.

The cameras installed on the premises ATM had been removed and were found smashed behind the bank. The police have launched a probe to find the culprit.