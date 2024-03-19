Malayalam
BDS student dies after construction stones to Vizhinjam port fall from lorry

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2024 04:03 PM IST
Ananthu (26), from Mukkola in Vizhinjam, was a third-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery student at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth died here on Tuesday after being injured by stones that fell from a tipper lorry. The vehicle was transporting construction stones to the Vizhinjam International Port. 

Ananthu (26), from Mukkola in Vizhinjam, was a third-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery student at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. He was on his scooter when the accident occurred near the Vizhinjam Mullumuk area around 8 am on Tuesday.

Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara, Ananthu was declared dead in the afternoon.

The incident sparked outrage among the locals who, supported by political parties, blockaded the port's entrance in protest. Representatives from the political parties are scheduled to hold discussions with the port authorities on Wednesday regarding the matter.

The incident sparked outrage among the locals who, supported by political parties, blockaded the port's entrance in protest. Photo: Special arrangement.
