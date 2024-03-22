Malayalam
Five-year-old girl dies as neck gets entangled in cradle rope

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 22, 2024 09:15 PM IST
Hridya
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old girl was killed at her residence here on Friday after her neck got entangled in the rope of a cradle. The deceased is Hridya, daughter of Haridas and Neethu in Ranni.

According to reports, Hridaya met with the accident while playing with her newborn sibling's cradle. Manorama News reported that the child's parents were not at home during the time of the accident. Her grandfather reportedly spotted Hridya hanging in the cradle rope.

It is assumed that the child might have slipped while getting into the cradle and accidentally got hanged in the rope.

Her body is currently kept at Konni taluk hospital.

