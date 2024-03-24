CUSAT’s open-air auditorium to get a facelift four months after stampede

Kalamassery: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will make structural changes in the open-air auditorium where four students were killed in a stampede during a musical concert as part of the Tech Fest on November 25 last year. The authority has decided to renovate the auditorium to avert such mishaps in the future.



Though the expert committee constituted by the state government has yet to submit its report, the university initiated action to implement the recommendations in the interim report submitted by its four-member committee. CUSAT has earmarked Rs 10 lakh for the renovation work in its budget. The auditorium has remained shut following the tragedy.

As per the new changes, the main entrance where the mishap occurred will be dedicated for VIP entry only. Also, the width of the steps will be increased and the entry for the public will be through the gates on the sides. In order to facilitate vehicular movement to these gates, new roads would be constructed. Also, the wicket gate at the back of the auditorium will be closed to prevent the intrusion of people from outside. Further, to improve the lighting of the auditorium, more lights would be installed. The authorities have also made it clear that nobody would be allowed to make any new arrangements in the auditorium while organising programmes.

This apart, changes will be put in place in accordance with the recommendations of the technical committee constituted by the government.