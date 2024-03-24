Kannur man hacks 60-year-old wife to death

Kannur: A man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon for hacking his 60-year-old wife Lillikutty to death at Thondiyil near Peravoor in Kannur.

John also attacked his son's brother-in-law, Anoop Joseph, before being apprehended by police personnel and people of the locality.

According to reports, John has been taking psychiatric medicines for several years. The couple's two children are based abroad.

Lillikutty had been admitted to a hospital in Kannur for two days for some ailment. After being discharged, she was driven home by Anoop. The attack took place when Lillikutty was stepping out of the car.