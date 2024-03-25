Huge tree felling under guise of highway development in Neriamangalam

Kothamangalam: Complaints have surfaced about the indiscriminate felling of trees in Ernakulam district government's plantation and revenue lands in Neriamangalam, ostensibly for national highway development. Initially, a decision was taken to cut down trees lining the roadside as part of the road widening project. However, not only were these marked trees axed, but also those situated beyond the road boundary.



Numerous towering trees, some over a century old, were reportedly lost on the one-kilometre stretch from Villanchira to Neriamangalam. It was only after the construction of the road's protective wall that it became clear that trees not just along the roadside, but also in the district plantation and revenue lands several metres away, had been cleared. There are indications that trees in the forest areas have also been felled.

The exact number of trees lost remains unclear, as they have been completely removed, including the stumps. The boundaries of the farm are now indeterminate due to the loss of survey stones during soil excavation. There are still logs that have been cut down lying in the plantation and some trees which have been axed up to the stump. The cutting of trees was halted when plantation workers opposed the activity. Trees were felled indiscriminately, both day and night, with the felled logs passing through the Talakode checkpoint of the Forest Department.

Despite the transportation of large quantities of wood from the forest area, there was reportedly insufficient inspection at the checkpoint. There are allegations that officials were complicit in the unauthorized felling of trees worth lakhs of rupees. In response, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the relevant authorities, while plantation authorities have filed a complaint with the Oonnukal police regarding the loss of trees.