'Fed up of life,' TVM doctor says in suicide note

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 27, 2024 12:04 PM IST Updated: March 27, 2024 12:07 PM IST
Dr Abhirami. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have recovered the suicide note of Dr Abhirami Balakrishnan (30), a young doctor found dead at her apartment on Tuesday.

The note states that no one else is responsible for her death and that she was ending her life as she was fed up of life. Originally from Vellanadu, Dr Abhirami was a senior resident doctor in the Department of General Medicine at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

She resided in a rented flat at PT Chacko Nagar, near the medical college. Her body was found on Tuesday evening by friends who grew concerned when she didn't respond to their attempts to contact her. A syringe and a suicide note were recovered from the room, which has since been sealed. It is suspected that a drug overdose resulted in her death. Following the completion of the postmortem examination, her body will be released to her relatives.

Relatives mentioned that Dr Abhirami had phoned home around 3 pm the day before her demise. Though she called her parents almost three times a day, she never communicated about any issues. She was the daughter of Balakrishnan Nair and Ramadevi. Married to Dr Pratheesh Raghu from Ramankulangara, Kollam, the Medical College police have initiated an investigation under section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death.

