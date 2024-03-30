Man booked for hurling abuses at CM using megaphone in front of Secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Saturday registered a case against a man who hurled abuses at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan using a megaphone for inaction over the alleged custodial death of his brother years ago.

The accused, Sreejith, had been staging protests in front of the Secretariat for some years demanding a CBI probe into the death of his younger brother who was allegedly killed during a custodial interrogation by the state police.

A police officer said the case was registered under IPC 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place). The police also seized Sreejith's megaphone, the officer said, adding that further proceedings would be decided soon.