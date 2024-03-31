Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF government is likely to face more protests over the death of JS Sidharthan, a student who was found hanging inside the toilet of the men's hostel at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad. On Sunday, Sidharthan's father Jayaprakash accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of cheating him with false promises. Though the government ordered a CBI probe into the case, the central agency is yet to take over the probe. Irked with the delay in the CBI probe, Jayaprakash lashed out at the government here while addressing the media on Sunday. He alleged that attempts are being made to subvert the probe and protect the accused.



“ Some girls captured the visuals of the ragging. They should be interrogated in the case. But neither the college nor the police took action against them. CPM leader MM Mani is keeping Akshay, one of the accused under his wings. I will go to CM's residence and raise all these matters. I'm ready to go to any extent to get justice for my son,” he said.

He declared that he would launch a protest in front of the Cliff House.

“ Sidharthan was tortured for nearly eight months at the hostel. SFI's state president Arsho was a regular visitor at the hostel during this period. He is behind the violence against my son. I want police to book him in the case,” he added.

Jayaprakash also questioned the home department's lapses in handing over the case to the CBI. The state government order seeking a CBI probe into the case was forwarded to the Kochi CBI office instead of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. He alleged that the officials were not careful while handling the papers of such a sensational case.

JS Sidharthanan, a second-year student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad, was found dead on February 18, allegedly after enduring severe ragging and mob trials.