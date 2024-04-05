Cocoa prices touch record highs, Idukki farmers not overjoyed due to low production

Idukki: Cocoa farmers in Idukki are getting excited over the price hike, but they are not overjoyed. While the price of dry cocoa has crossed Rs 800 per kg, a record of sorts, low production has come as a dampener.



Before Easter, the price of dry cocoa reached Rs 750. The market was closed for Easter and the prices remained unchanged. The prices rose again after the holidays when the markets became active. The price stands at Rs 830 at present. The main reason for the increase in prices is farmers switching from cocoa to cash crops like cardamom.

During the last rainy season, damage to cocoa trees forced many farmers to switch to cardamom since they found it more profitable than cocoa.

Idukki is one of the leading cocoa-producing districts in the state. The quality of the cocoa produced in the high-range region is also considered to be good. Chocolate manufacturing companies show great interest in procuring cocoa from Idukki, farmers said.

Meanwhile, the increase in prices is a situation where the farmers are not benefiting much. Scant rainfall has been cited as a reason for low production. " This is the lowest level of production in February, March and April in the last five years, according to the farmers. Extreme heat affects the flowering stage," Vinod Francis, a farmer from Idukki Ezhukumvayil, who has more than 500 cocoa trees, said.

Cocoa has two seasons. The yield is high in the months of October and November which come after monsoon. The second season is February, March and April. In summer the yield will be less. Earlier, the maximum price for cocoa was Rs 250. On an average, 75 to 100 fruits can be obtained from one tree. Cocoa is harvested once a week.