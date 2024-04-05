Pinarayi condemns Doordarshan's decision to screen 'The Kerala Story' today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned national broadcaster Doordarshan's plan to screen the controversial Hindi movie 'The Kerala Story'.

Vijayan issued a strongly-worded social media post a few hours after Doordarshan listed the movie for 8 pm on April 5 (Friday) on DD National. In a promotional post, Doordarshan wrote: "The story of Kerala which shocked the whole world."

"The decision by DD National to broadcast the film 'Kerala Story', which incites polarisation, is highly condemnable," Vijayan wrote in response. He has urged Doordarshan to withdraw from screening the film "that only seeks to exacerbate communal tensions ahead of the general elections".

The film directed by Sudipto Sen is a fictional account of a group of women from Kerala claiming to have been coerced into converting to Islam to join the Islamic State. The film was released in May 2023 and faced widespread protests and litigation in several states including Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The CPM-led Left government in Kerala released advertisements to counter the 'propaganda film'. It used the tagline: 'The Real Kerala Story'. "Kerala weaves a tale of social harmony and progressive values. Embracing social justice, we drive inclusive development that empowers all," the government advertised.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the filmmakers alleging a shadow ban on the film in Tamil Nadu. The government of the state in its response said theatres stopped screening the movie 'due to poor performances'.

Vijayan in his latest post said the "national news broadcaster should not become a propaganda machine of the BJP-RSS combine". He reiterated that "Kerala will remain steadfast in opposing such malicious attempts to sow hatred".