Forever elusive Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar debate in Thiruvananthapuram

BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar wants an insult addressed first before engaging in a direct debate with rival Shashi Tharoor.

"Withdraw your baseless (cash for vote) charges immediately and apologise to me and the esteemed individuals you have unjustly implicated. Once this is done, we can have a creative debate on the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram," Rajeev said in a press release on Monday.

In an interview to a news channel on April 6, Tharoor had alleged that various sources, including community leaders and parish priests, had hinted to him that the BJP was attempting to influence voters with money.

Rajeev was quick to refute this. He called it an attempt to tarnish his reputation, said Tharoor was indulging in "third-rate politics". "Negative politics has no place in my approach. I stand for positive attitude and the country’s development. Please do not drag me into such cheap politics," he had said. A day earlier, on April 5, the UDF had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that Rajeev had provided inaccurate information about his income and assets in his election affidavit.

It was then that the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) invited the three candidates for a debate. Tharoor used the moment to both provoke and challenge his rival. Along with a video clip that shows Rajeev welcoming a direct debate on ideas, development and track record, Tharoor wrote on X: "Yes, I welcome a debate. But the people of Thiruvananthapuram are aware of who has been evading a debate till now." This was reference to a debate organised by the New Indian Express that Rajeev had skipped.

Rajeev did not skip the TCCI event but preferred to meet the members separately. He addressed the gathering today (Monday) and Tharoor will meet the TCCI members another time. CPI candidate Panniyan Ravindran has also asked for an exclusive meeting with the TCCI.

To explain why he avoided a debate, Rajeev's media team then put out an indignantly worded media statement. ""We have been engaging in debates across various platforms over the last two weeks, and it's evident to the people that you have faltered in providing answers to my questions. Instead, you resorted to spreading lies that not only defamed me but also maligned several social and religious organisations within my constituency," he said.

He wanted Tharoor to answer three questions, failing which he said he would initiate legal measures against Tharoor.

One, who are the leaders of these socio-religious organizations who had allegedly taken money from me? Why did you opt to tarnish the reputation of these honourable individuals?

Two, have you ever approached these leaders during the last 15 years with similar propositions, or did you receive any unwarranted requests from them?

Three, are you willing to halt this politics of deceit and outright falsehoods?

After Rajeev declined the invite for a debate, Tharoor put out a tweet later in the day on Monday suggesting that his rival had once again shied away from a direct engagement. "The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry invited all three candidates for a debate. The other two declined and said they would prefer to meet the TCCI individually. BJP candidate has done so today and I will follow suit in due course. So much for debating!"