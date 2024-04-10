Manorama News-VMR survey foresees second consecutive win for N K Premachandran in Kollam

NK Premachandran of the UDF is likely to retain the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency with ease despite the challenge by M Mukesh, MLA, of the LDF, the Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey has predicted.



The mood of those who participated in the survey revealed that the UDF is ahead of the LDF by 8.51 per cent of vote share.

The survey predicted the UDF to win 46.41 per cent of votes, while the LDF and NDA will have to settle with 37.9 per cent and 14. 61 per cent, respectively.

Though the UDF is likely to see a loss of 5.24 per cent of votes over the past five years, the LDF may witness an increase of 1.66 per cent of votes. However, the NDA's increase of 3.95 per cent to a vote share of 14.61 per cent, will negatively impact the LDF.

RSP's Premachandran, a four-time Lok Sabha member and a Rajya Sabha member, was also a minister in Kerala. He trounced the current Finance Minister KN Balagopal by a record margin of 1,48,856 votes in 2019. In 2014, he defeated MA Baby of the CPM by 37,649 votes.

The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey covered 28,000 people across all the Assembly segments in March. The survey looked at the possible results if the polling was then conducted. The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey, "Who will win in 20 seats" is the largest in terms of sample size.