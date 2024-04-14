350 sovereigns of gold stolen from NRI's unoccupied house in Ponnani, probe begins

Malappuram: In a daring robbery, 350 sovereigns of gold was stolen from a residence at Ponnani in Malappuram district on Saturday night. The gold was kept in the locker of a wardrobe in the house. The locker was broken and the CCTVs in the house were disabled. Burglars broke into the house of Manapparambil Rajive, a Dubai-based NRI.



Rajive's wife went to Dubai only a few days back. The incident came to light when their help came to clean the house on Saturday. The missing gold is estimated to be worth more than Rs 2 crore.

A police team, led by Tirur DySP PP Shamsu, has launched an investigation into the incident. "Our investigation is in its preliminary stage. We are meticulously examining the details of the crime," the lead investigator said.