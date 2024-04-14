Woman stabbed, burnt to death; suspected attacker dies by suicide in Pattambi

Palakkad: A 30-year-old woman named KP Praviya was stabbed and burnt to death on the Kodumunda coastal road near Pattambi on Sunday. According to Manorama News, Santhosh, a native of Aloor in Thrithala and the suspect in Praviya's murder, died by suicide after the attack.

KP Praviya, a native of Pattithara, was on her way to the private hospital in Pattambi where she works when the attack occurred. The police discovered Praviya's burnt scooter at the scene, along with a knife nearby. Her wedding was scheduled for the next day. The police suspect the attack may have been motivated by a dispute related to the wedding.

"We were alerted by the locals. We reached the spot and found her scooter lying nearby. We identified the body using the scooter. Further investigation is on," police told PTI. Santhosh, owner of the shop, where she was earlier working, hanged himself this morning shortly after the incident. "It seems like they were close. But we are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident. More details will be out after the forensic investigation," they added.

(With PTI inputs)