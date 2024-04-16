Malayalam
Woman takes own life in Kothamangalam after daughter dies in bike accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 16, 2024 12:13 PM IST
Sneha, Gayatri. Photo: Special arrangment
Topic | Ernakulam

Kothamangalam: A mother took her own life following the death of her daughter, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a bike accident.

Sneha (24) an MBA at Aluva UC College, was the daughter of Hanumant Naik, a native of Sangli in Maharashtra. Sneha had been undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital since the bike accident two months ago, but tragically passed away on Saturday night.

Devastated by the news, Sneha's mother, Gayathri (45), hanged herself at their residence in Nellikuzhi. Following post-mortem examinations, the bodies were transported to Maharashtra. Hanumanth Naik has been employed at a jewellery store in Kothamangalam for over 30 years. He has another son Sivakumar who is a computer student.

