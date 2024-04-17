Cyber attack against K K Shailaja: IUML leader booked in Kannur

Kozhikode: Police on Tuesday registered a case against a person for allegedly engaging in a cyber attack against MLA K K Shailaja who is contesting as LDF candidate from Vadakara in the general elections. T H Aslam, a member of the 3rd ward (Peringadi) of the New Mahe grama panchayat and the secretary of the IUML panchayat committee, was booked for sharing a fabricated video against the LDF candidate on a WhatsApp group.



Police took action against Aslam on Tuesday evening after receiving a complaint from New Mahe native Ravindran, a member of the WhatsApp group.

The FIR states that the accused shared an edited video, intentionally to spread hatred and riot over religious sentiments. Aslam posted the video in a WhatsApp group named 'Mangad Snehatheeram'. Mangad is a place in New Mahe.

“ The video was created using visuals of a programme aired on a TV Channel. I was a witness to the interview. Actually, she said that all the members of the Muslim community are not terrorists. Only a minority were involved in such activities. But the video was edited in published on contrary to her original statement,” said an LDF worker.

Police slapped charges under Section 153 IPC ( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, and residence) and Section 120 of the Kerala Police Act (causing nuisance and violation of public order) against the accused.

New Mahe, which comes under Thalassery assembly constituency, belongs to Vadakara Parliament constituency where the former health minister of the state and the incumbent Mattannur MLA, K K Shailaja contests against the UDF's young MLA Shafi Parambil.

Meanwhile, Shailaja lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over cyberattacks against her.

"A defamatory campaign is underway, involving photo manipulation and edited conversations. The UDF aims to tarnish my reputation. Despite reporting the matter to the police, no swift action has been taken so far. The UDF candidate is indirectly attacking me as being irked over my public support. Defamatory images and videos are circulating widely on various social media platforms,” Shailaja noted in her complaint.

"These images are also being shared on WhatsApp groups. There has been an attempt to circulate a forged letter stating that I should be referred to as 'Bomb Amma' instead of 'Teacher.' False news is being disseminated in the name of some online media entities. Immediate action is required against this campaign, which has violated the model code of conduct," demanded Shailaja in her complaint.