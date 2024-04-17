Wayanad: In the controversial Sugandhagiri tree felling case, the special probe team constituted by the forest department on Tuesday recommended departmental action against 18 forest department personnel including the South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer and two Range Officers in its report. As per the case, 126 trees were illegally felled, misusing the permissions issued for cutting 20 trees, at Sugandhagiri, Lakkidy under the South Wayanad Forest division.

Kerala Minister for Forests A K Saseendran directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) KR Jyothilal to initiate proper action against all those involved in the case. The probe report says that forest watcher R Johnson received a bribe of Rs 52,000 from the accused and connived with them.



The report also recommended the suspension of Kalpetta Range Officer K Neethu for her supervisory lapses and also sought an explanation from other senior officials.

Five of the 18 personnel directly involved in the case were already under suspension, as the inquiry ordered by DFO A Shajna had found them prima facie guilty.

The forest department ordered a special probe into the case after various environmental organizations had demanded a new team excluding the officials from Wayanad. Flying Squad DFOs Manu Sathyan (Ernakulam), Ajith K Raman (Kannur) and A P Imthiyas (Kozhikode) were the members of the team that probed the allegations.

The special probe team under the supervision of the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance) L Chandrasekharan, recommended departmental action for the lapses of each staff.

The lapse of higher officials in the case was the failure to take

proper action against all those involved even after registering two

cases for illegal tree felling. They are also facing charges for neglecting a timely field-level investigation.

Confirming the procedural action against officials, Forest Minister A K Saseendran told media on Tuesday that the inquiry report has found serious lapses on the part of the field staff and officials, ranging from forest watchers up to DFO.

"Proper action should be initiated against all those involved in the

tree felling", he said. "Directions were already given to take proper departmental action against those are involved", he added.