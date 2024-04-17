Kerala varsity VC stops John Brittas from delivering lecture citing poll code violation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Kerala University stopped MP John Brittas from delivering a lecture at the varsity on Wednesday. The VC took the action citing it would have been a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The topic of the lecture was 'Indian Democracy: Challenges and Duties'. The monthly lecture series is organised by the University Employees Union, a left-wing employee organisation. The programme was to be held at the University Employees Hall at 1.15 pm on Wednesday.

Union officials said neither the Election Commission nor the University Registrar had instructed against holding the event. The lecture series is conducted every month and is not a public event.