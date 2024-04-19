Woman attempts self-immolation to stop eviction drive in Idukki; suffers 90 pc burns

Idukki: In a shocking incident, a woman set herself on ablaze to stop the bank officials from attaching her property at Nedumkandam here on Friday. Anikunnel Sheeba Dileep, a native of Nedumkandam suffered 90 per cent burns in the suicide attempt. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.



Two officers of Nedumkandam police station suffered burns while trying to save the housewife. It is learnt that the woman doused herself in petrol and set on fire to threaten the officials from South Indian Bank who reached her house to initiate foreclosure procedures over non-payment of a loan.

The officials had obtained a court order and sought help of police to initiate the eviction. Grade SI Binoy and woman civil officer Ambily who accompanied the bank officials sustained burns while trying to save the woman. Ambili was shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam as she sustained more than 30 per cent burns. The SI's condition is stable, said reports.

Sheeba and her family purchased the 13 cents land after taking a loan from the bank. As they failed to repay the loan, the amount to be paid touched Rs 36 lakh including interest. With this, the bank went ahead with the legal measures. Earlier, Sheeba tried to commit suicide by cutting the vein of her hand when the bank officials visited the house for eviction.

Meanwhile, the bank has come under scanner over its action that led to the suicide attempt of the housewife. Mahila Congress workers took out a protest march to the bank.