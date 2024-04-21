Man who stole gold, money pretending to be home nurse arrested

Alappuzha: A 55-year-old man who was on the run after stealing gold and money from the house where he was working as a home nurse was arrested by Chengannur police on Sunday. The accused is Madhusoothanan of Marthandam in Kanyakumari.

Madhusoothanan arrived at Puliyoor village on April 19 under the guise of a home nurse to look after the father of Biju, the owner of the house. Madhusoothanan disappeared on the morning of April 20, taking four sovereigns of gold and Rs 25,000 cash with him. A complaint was registered at the police station, following which the case was registered and an inquiry initiated, which led to the arrest of the accused.

The arrest was carried out by Chengannur Circle Inspector Devarajan, Sub-Inspectors Vinod, Asees, Rajeev; Senior Civil Police Officers Sean Kumar, Arun Palayuzham, Mithilaj; and Civil Police Officer Ratheesh.