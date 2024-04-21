Malayalam
Tribal girl found dead in forest near Nilambur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2024 11:46 AM IST
Suicide/Murder
Representational image. Photo: iStock/sreeyashlohiya
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A tribal girl from Valanthodu in Chaliyar panchayat near Nilambur in Malappuram district was found dead by hanging inside the forest. Kandilappara native Akhila (17) had been missing since Saturday evening, and the body was found in a search late at night.
The police have started inquest procedures. Primary probe reports suggested that the girl might have died by suicide. She was a student at the Manavedan Higher Secondary School in Nilambur.

