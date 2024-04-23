Malayalam
Man dies in accident on Wayanad ghat road

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2024 12:56 PM IST
Accident
Representational image. Photo credit: Dragos Asaftei/ Shutterstock
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 68-year-old man was killed when his two-wheeler collided with a truck on the Wayanad ghat road at Thamarassery in Kozhikode on Tuesday. MM Abraham of Meemutty near Kodenchery, died in the accident that happened ahead of the 1st hairpin.
The truck was descending the ghat road from the Kalpetta side and hit the biker on the opposite side. Volunteers from the Wayanad Churam Samrakshana Samithy and the highway police conducted the rescue operation. Though he was rushed to the hospital, Abraham succumbed to his injuries.

