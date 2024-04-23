Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Elderly man mauled to death by his buffalo in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2024 12:10 AM IST
Pallikkanty Hassain (72) was attacked by his buffalo. Photos: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An elderly man was mauled to death by his buffalo at Mavoor in Kozhikode on Monday.

The animal attacked Pallikkanty Hassain (72) at Pookkoduthazhe while he was taking it back to his house from a field along the Panangodu-Muntanada Road. Hassain, who sustained serious injuries in the attack from behind, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, where he was declared dead.

According to veterinary experts, the buffalo turned aggressive due to the hot climate. Grama panchayat president Vasanthi said the animal is being monitored.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hassain leaves his wife Bichippathu and children Haseeb, Najeeb, Dujanath, Nusrath, Ashika, Haseena and Fayida.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE