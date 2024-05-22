Kollam-Kottapuram National Waterway development: New bridge to be constructed at Trikkunnapuzha

Alappuzha: As part of building the new bridge at Trikkunnapuzha, the old bridge and approach road will be demolished. The old bridge is being demolished as part of the construction of the Kollam-Kottapuram National Waterway. Earlier efforts to do the same were met with strong opposition from the public.

The work on the new bridge had started in 2018. Initial attempts to close the old bridge for demolition had led to severe traffic snarls. It was hence decided to build a temporary steel bridge for two-wheelers and pedestrians and hire a ferry service to transport heavier vehicles.

Three-wheelers and four-wheelers including minibuses and ambulances plying between Thottapally and Nangiarkulangara are to utilize the ferry service between Thrikkunnapuzha Junction and Cheeracheri Junction.

Buses and trucks going to Trikkunnapuzha from the Kayamkulam side are to deviate from NH 66 at ONK junction and use the coastal road to reach Trikkunnapuzha. Buses and trucks coming from the Alappuzha side towards Trikkunnapuzha are to use the coastal road from Thottapally junction or turn west from Karuvatta High School junction and across the Kumarakody bridge to reach Trikkunnapuzha.