Monsoon expected to reach Kerala within 24 hours: IMD

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2024 02:46 PM IST Updated: May 29, 2024 02:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala within the next 24 hours. According to reports, the monsoon's onset is attributed to various atmospheric factors, including the strengthening of monsoon winds in the Arabian Sea, increased moisture content, and atmospheric instability due to rising surface temperatures.
The meteorological department had previously predicted the monsoon's arrival by May 31. Last year, the monsoon arrived on June 8, making this year's anticipated arrival earlier than usual. The last time the monsoon arrived in May was in 2022. It was officially declared on May 29.

In the meantime, Thiruvananthapuram district has already experienced heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to revise weather alerts to orange. Similar alerts have been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts, indicating the possibility of intense rainfall in these areas. 

