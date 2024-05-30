12-yr-old succumbs to burns; second death by electrocution in a week in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 12-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment after getting an electric shock from a high-tension line of the KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) has died at the Government Medical College Hospital here. The deceased -- Malik Ramsan, son of E T Mubas -- was a resident of the rented quarters of Maniyambalam Mosque in Anakkuzhikkara, near Kuttikkattoor.

Ramsan got an electric shock while playing with his friend on the terrace of the rented quarters on May 24. The cable he was playing with touched the KV line, resulting in a spark explosion. Despite being rushed to the hospital with severe burns, he succumbed to his injuries around 9.45 am on Thursday. The KV line was only two metres from their building.

The Medical College police have registered a case for unnatural death. "We are yet to conduct the inquest procedures," said a police official. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the hospital. Ramsan is survived by his mother, Rosina, brother, Malik Rizwan, and sister, Ayisha Dua Reem.

On May 20, another student was electrocuted by a KSEB line from a shop's pillar while parking his motorcycle after returning from work. Puthiyottil Rijas (19) was electrocuted from a pillar, about which the building owner and shoppers had complained to the KSEB, stating electricity was passing through it.