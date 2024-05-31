Drunk man locks up mother, sets house on fire in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 42-year-old man locked up his mother and set his house on fire in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. According to police, the accused – Chemban Binu of Plakeezhu in Vembayam, Venjarammoodu – was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A disaster was averted after people in the area rushed to the house and doused the fire. The mother managed to escape through the back door.

As per reports, two days ago, Binu poured hot water over his mother's head. Binu is a nuisance to the neighbourhood. He smashes the windows and bulbs of his neighbours' houses and frequently taunts them drunk.

The incident happened around 10 am. The tiles and furniture of the single-storey house were damaged. His neighbours have filed several complaints against him and Binu has also served time. Venjarammoodu police arrested Binu and took him to a rehabilitation centre in Peroorkada.