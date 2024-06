Thiruvananthapuram: A woman died by suicide after attempting to murder her bedridden daughter in Neyyattinkara here. Leela (77) of Arakunnu tried to slit her daughter's throat before ending her life.

The daughter – Bindu (48) – is undergoing treatment in a hospital and is in critical condition. Bindu is bedridden and their family comes from a financially poor background.

As per reports, Leela decided to kill Bindu and end her life due to financial difficulties. Leela's son died a few years ago.