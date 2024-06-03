Two-wheeler rider’s bid to snatch chain fails as woman knocks him down

Kazhakkoottam/ Thiruvananthapuram: In a daring act, S Aswathy, a resident of Peruthala in Kattayikonam, resisted an attempt by a two-wheeler rider to snatch her gold chain by grabbing and knocking him down from the vehicle. Passersby soon intervened and handed over the rider, Anil Kumar, 40, a native of Chanthavila in Kattayikonam, to the police.

The incident took place at Chenkottukonam Junction around 5.30 pm on Saturday when Aswathy, who works at Technopark, and her husband Sreejesh were walking home after purchasing some medicines from a shop in front of a private hospital in the locality.

Anil Kumar, who was travelling on the two-wheeler that he had stolen from Vanchiyoor in the city, got hold of Aswathy’s three-sovereign gold chain and tried to flee. However, she grabbed Anil's shirt as well as the scooter. Even though the assailant attempted to ride away dragging Aswathy, she did not let go of her grip. Following the skirmish, Anil Kumar lost his balance and fell down on the road from the scooter, carrying Aswathy along with him.

During this time, Aswathy’s necklace snapped into several pieces and one section was left in Anil’s hand. He tried to swallow this piece, but passersby intervened and extracted it from his mouth. Anil suffered an injury on the head and Aswathy in her neck, shoulder and legs following the fall.

Kazhakkoottam police arrived on the scene and arrested Anil, who was held captive by the local people. He was later remanded.