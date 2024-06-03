LS poll results: Vadakara under tight security; prohibitory orders in place

Kozhikode: The district authority has imposed tight security in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the general election results. District collector Snehil Kumar Singh said that special forces will be deployed to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders under section 144 will be in place in the constituency from Monday evening. JDT Islamic Education Complex at Vellimadukunnu here is the counting centre allotted for Vadakara.



As per the circular issued by the district collector, no celebrations will be allowed without obtaining permission from the district authority.

The district police are on high alert as Vadakara witnessed a tight battle between LDF and UDF. Earlier, an all-party meeting agreed to conclude all demonstrations related to the election results by 7 pm. The police have established 50 picket posts at Nadapuram to check violence. Around 300 police personnel under two officials in DySP rank are deployed here.

On Sunday, Manorama News-VMR exit polls predicted that LDF candidate K K Shailaja will beat UDF's Shafi Parambil with 41.56 per cent votes. UDF is expected to secure 39.65 per cent. At the same time, there is a sharp rise in the vote share for BJP. The saffron party’s votes more than doubled to 17.69 per cent from 7.52 per cent, a rise of 10.18 per cent. The precise dip in UDF vote share was 9.76 per cent.