Alappuzha AR Camp driver dies by suicide

Alappuzha: Sudheesh (41), a driver at the AR Camp in Alappuzha, died by suicide on Saturday. Sudheesh was found hanging inside his room in his house at Mannancherry. He was living separated from his wife for a while. Family problems are assumed to be the reason behind Sudheesh taking the extreme step.

Sudheesh was a cadre of the 2017 batch. He was living with his father and stepmother. His mother had died by suicide. It was Sudheesh's father who found the body in the room around the afternoon. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Medical College Hospital in Vandanam. The postmortem will be held on Sunday.

This is the second incident of death by suicide in two months involving personnel of Alappuzha AR Camp. On May 3, 35-year-old Shyam Ghosh, an officer at the AR Camp, was found dead in his house in Alappuzha. Shyam, who was also separated from his partner, overdosed on his liver medication to end his life.

According to a report by the Police Intelligence Department, approximately 30 police personnel die by suicide every year. Work pressure due to staff shortage and mental stress due to long working hours, which often lead to strained relationships were found to be the major reasons behind the high suicide rate.

Additionally, around 100 police officers opt for voluntary retirement from the force annually for the same reason.