Man dies, two others injured after jeep rams into group attending funeral in Idukki

Idukki: A man died while two others sustained injuries after a jeep rammed into a group of people who stood outside a house of mourning at Erattayar, Uppukandam in Idukki district Saturday afternoon.

The jeep descending a road went out of control and ran over Scaria, 70, a native of Uppukandam, who stood by the side of the road. An ambulance driver, Nithin and a native, Churakkat Georgekutty, were injured in the accident.

All three were rushed to St John's Hospital and Kattappana, but Scaria could not be saved. Nithin sustained injuries to his head and leg. They were visiting a house before the funeral of Kotyinical Mariakutty.