Woman killed, 5 injured as car rams into tourist bus in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A woman was killed and her husband and children sustained severe injuries after their car collided with a tourist bus on Edavanna-Koyilandy State Highway at Nellikkaparamba near Mukkom here. The accident took place around 2.30 am on Sunday.



The deceased is Mymoona Ashkar, 38, a native of Kadirur, Thalassery in Kannur. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries, said police. As per reports, she was behind the wheels of the car and her husband was asleep in the front passenger seat.

Her husband, Ashkar, and four other passengers, including their daughter were injured in the crash. The daughter, Hansila, 21, sustained severe injuries and underwent an emergency surgery at IQRA Hospital here. Amana, Ashiba, and Riya Fathima, other injured members of the family were also hospitalised.

The family was returning home from a picnic in Munnar when their car crashed head-on into an Areekode-bound tourist bus.

Mukkam Sannadha Sena rushed to the scene for the rescue operation and transported the injured family to the hospital. Unfortunately, Mymoona was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, they added. Mymoona was running a driving school.