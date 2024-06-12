Kuwait fire: Min S Jaishankar expresses shock, Indian embassy opens helpline

New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed profound shock over the tragic loss of over 40 lives in a fire incident in Kuwait on Wednesday. According to sources, at leat 10 Indians including 5 Malayalis were killed in the fire.



"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized," Jaishankar stated on X platform.

"We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured," Jaishankar added.

"Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he assured.

The Indian Ambassador to Kuwait has rushed to the site of the incident. The Indian Embassy also issued an emergency helpline number for assistance.

"In connection with the tragic fire incident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," stated the Indian Embassy in Kuwait on X platform.

Kuwait, like other Persian Gulf countries, hosts a significant community of migrant workers, outnumbering the local population. With a population of around 4.2 million, slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, Kuwait boasts the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves. Indians constitute 21 percent (1 million) of Kuwait's total population and 30 percent of its workforce (approximately 900,000).

