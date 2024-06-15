2 Teens drown while fishing in pond in Kottayam

Kottayam: Two teenage boys were drowned in a quarry pond at Thrikodithanam here on Saturday. The deceased are Abhinav (12) from Kurichy and Aadarsh (15) from Madappally.



Manorama News reported that the duo reached the pond for fishing on Saturday around 11.00 am. It is learnt that one of them fell into the pond at first. The other boy slipped into the deep waters while attempting to rescue his friend. Though residents who reached the spot after hearing some noise tried to rescue them, they failed in their bid. Later, the Fire Force from Changanassery carried out the search operations and recovered the bodies. The mortal remains were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Changanassery.