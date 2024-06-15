Kuwait fire: All injured Malayalis out of danger, funeral of 4 victims in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalis injured in the devastating fire at Mangaf in southern Kuwait and undergoing treatment are now out of danger. According to recent reports, all but one person have been discharged from intensive care. Currently, two individuals, including one from North India, remain on ventilators as they continue their recovery. A total of 31 individuals including 25 Indians are receiving medical care across five hospitals. Among the 25 Indians, 14 are Malayalis.



The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed that those hospitalised have been able to maintain contact with their families. The embassy's disaster helpline remains active, providing essential support and information to affected individuals and their families. Fifty people, including 24 Malayalis, were killed in a fire at Al-Mangaf building in the Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4:30 am on Wednesday.

Read More: Kuwait Fire: List of deceased.

Funeral Arrangements

Amidst the ongoing efforts to support survivors, the community is also preparing to bid farewell to those who tragically lost their lives. On Friday, the last rites of 12 Malayalis who were brought back home were performed. The funerals for four more Malayalis are scheduled on Saturday. Akash Nair, a resident of Pandalam, will be cremated at his home in the afternoon after public viewing at11 am. Lucas from Kollam's Kalikala, Sajan George from Punalur, and Aneesh Kumar from Kannur's Kuruva will also be laid to rest at noon.

On Sunday, the funerals of Shibu Varghese from Paipad, Thomas C Oommen from Tiruvalla, and Srihari from Itthithanam will take place. The funeral rites for Saju Varghese from Konni, Sibin Abraham from Kirvaipur, and Mathew Thomas from Pandanad are scheduled for Monday. Stephin Abraham Sabu from Pampadi, who tragically lost his life in the Kuwait fire, will also be laid to rest on Monday.