CM's arrogance led to LDF's defeat in LS polls: CPI

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI, a major ally of LDF in Kerala raised a sharp criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while analysing the loss in the Lok Sabha elections. Thiruvananthapuram district council on Sunday said that CM's arrogance led to the poll debacle. The party also claimed that the LDF's minority bias also contributed to the defeat.

“Public meetings of CPM were become religious meetings. Candidate for Rajya Sabha seat was also selected from a minority group,” slammed CPI.

The party also listed allegations against the CM's daughter and the poor performance of ministers as reasons for the defeat of the front.

Meanwhile, the CPM state secretariat is holding a meeting on Sunday to review the poll debacle. The ruling LDF government in Kerala has come under fire as CPM loyalists and allies also opined anti-incumbency as a reason for the front's defeat in the elections.